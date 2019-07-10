PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PepsiCo has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,705. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.