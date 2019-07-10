PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

PGENY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.50. PIGEON CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

PIGEON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

