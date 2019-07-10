Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PZC stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.