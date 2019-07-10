PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PDI opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

In other news, Director John C. Maney bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,870.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

