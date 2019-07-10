PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $505,747.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.00917294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00011614 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000611 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,953,647,563 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

