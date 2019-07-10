Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Premier Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.26. Premier Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The stock has a market cap of $203.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

