Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director Buys C$25,381.63 in Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee acquired 137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$25,381.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,804,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,553,853.78.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, John Lee acquired 10,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, John Lee acquired 37,500 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$6,375.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, John Lee acquired 20,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

TSE:PCY opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18. Prophecy Development Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.74.

About Prophecy Development

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

