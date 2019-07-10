Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10. Quidel has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.14). Quidel had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $121,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,127.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $55,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,580. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quidel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

