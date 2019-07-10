R. H. Seale Sells 40,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $3,166,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at $30,084,993.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QTWO stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.60.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Q2 in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.