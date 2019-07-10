Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. GMP Securities downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.