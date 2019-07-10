Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $3.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.58.

NYSE RS traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $95.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,038,329.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,772.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,340,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

