Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BWS Financial began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $478.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, insider Cynthia J. Warner acquired 4,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,104.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,500 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,694.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $675,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

