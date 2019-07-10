Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

RYTM stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 18.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $726.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

