Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) Senior Officer Peter Byrne Buys 750,000 Shares

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) Senior Officer Peter Byrne purchased 750,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,617,605 shares in the company, valued at C$24,264.08.

CVE:RUM opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,856.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

