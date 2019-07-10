Rotork’s (ROR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 338 ($4.42) price objective (up from GBX 333 ($4.35)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rotork to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rotork in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 312.07 ($4.08).

ROR stock opened at GBX 302.80 ($3.96) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.84. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

