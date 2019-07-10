RPICoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. RPICoin has a total market cap of $73,303.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000299 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000081 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 683,975,376 coins and its circulating supply is 568,053,140 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

