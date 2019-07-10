Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE SRG opened at $43.00 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 453.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

