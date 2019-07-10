Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

NYSE SERV opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $464,505.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $938,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock worth $3,430,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 1,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.