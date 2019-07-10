Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 30th

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Johnson sold 6,819 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$181,044.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$880,955.55.

SJR.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

