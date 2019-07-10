Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCL. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Shawcor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark cut their target price on Shawcor from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shawcor from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of SCL stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.66. Shawcor has a one year low of C$15.11 and a one year high of C$28.89.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$349.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Shawcor will post 1.2700001 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

