Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Upgraded to Buy by National Securities

National Securities upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

SONM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kneuer purchased 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $53,436.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

