Spectrum (SPT) Trading 37.8% Lower This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $49,457.00 and $298,409.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00888527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,185,135,121 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

