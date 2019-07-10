SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.74.

Shares of SSRM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. 613,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,615. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.36.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

