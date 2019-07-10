St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $429.50. St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at $424.50, with a volume of 109,074 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $943.99 million and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

