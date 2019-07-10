Storm (STORM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $875,412.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Storm has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $875,412.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00262241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.01573775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00133448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00025936 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,699,550 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bittrex, Coinnest, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Upbit, Bitbns and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

