Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.51. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.17% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

