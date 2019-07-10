Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,686,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,607,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,021. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.47). Equities analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

