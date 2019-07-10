Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $328.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.86.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Teleflex stock opened at $335.34 on Friday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $337.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.14, for a total value of $55,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,235.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,398,299. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

