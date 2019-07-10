Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $9.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Santander downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.98 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of ERIC opened at $9.44 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 314.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 124.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,266,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1,367.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,566,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 5,187,045 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,578,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 1,908,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,558,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

