Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telenor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.37. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.