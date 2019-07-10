ThoreCoin Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $2,008.57 or 0.15563919 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $174.11 million and $228,077.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00249492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.55 or 0.01585023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00132337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00024121 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

