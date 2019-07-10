Traders Purchase Large Volume of Irhythm Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,232% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

Shares of IRTC opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $92,367.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

