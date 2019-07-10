TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Cryptopia. TrueUSD has a market cap of $205.59 million and $271.89 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00262110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.01569858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00133425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 205,434,878 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bitso, Zebpay, Koinex, HitBTC, HBUS, Cryptopia, Kuna, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Crex24 and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

