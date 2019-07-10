U.CASH (UCASH) Market Cap Hits $22.72 Million

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One U.CASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. U.CASH has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U.CASH has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U.CASH Profile

U.CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. U.CASH’s official website is u.cash.

U.CASH Token Trading

U.CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, C2CX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U.CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U.CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

