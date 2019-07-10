U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.17. U.S. Auto Parts Network shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 599 shares trading hands.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjiv Gomes bought 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $27,327.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,604 shares in the company, valued at $65,512.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 906,612 shares of company stock worth $899,923. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,051 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 5.48% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

