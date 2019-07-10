U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.23, approximately 1,766,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,608,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a market cap of $960.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,909 shares in the company, valued at $260,011.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 146.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.