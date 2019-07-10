UBS Group Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €200.00 ($232.56) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €201.00 ($233.72) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €182.54 ($212.26).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €153.96 ($179.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a fifty-two week high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

