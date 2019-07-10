Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $292.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $58,222.00 and $292.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

