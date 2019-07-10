UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Monday. UNITE Group has a one year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,045 ($13.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 964.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

