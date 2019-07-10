ValuEngine Upgrades Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) to “Hold”

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 1,593,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 923,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 110,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 266,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

