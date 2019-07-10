Vanessa Simms Acquires 118 Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($390.10).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Wednesday. Grainger PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.05 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRI shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Numis Securities cut shares of Grainger to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 282 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

