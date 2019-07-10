Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRRM. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.08 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.40. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $181,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,587,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,434 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,247,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $15,787,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,299,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $7,497,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

