Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $473,610.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $473,610.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003571 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,945.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.02390621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.65 or 0.03211521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00898860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00787325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00060285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00801186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00239844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 50,290,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, YoBit, Bittylicious, Coinroom, QBTC, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

