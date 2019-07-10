Vertical Research Downgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Sell

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Ball stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. Ball has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,826,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $392,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

