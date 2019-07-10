VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $37.40. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 238 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

