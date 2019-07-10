Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.19 ($113.01).

Shares of DG opened at €90.84 ($105.63) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.23. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

