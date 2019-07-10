Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.49

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and traded as low as $30.15. Vocera Communications shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 2,737 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.30.

The stock has a market cap of $988.22 million, a P/E ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 16,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $494,051.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,779. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $228,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $11,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

