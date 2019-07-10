Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $112.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

