Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $27.83. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 4,403,423 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$28.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.09%.

About Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

