William Christopher Madden Sells 3,087 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $357,999.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Christopher Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of Xilinx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $428,847.04.

On Friday, May 17th, William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of Xilinx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15.

XLNX opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 206.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

